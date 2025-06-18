Trump vs. Intel: A Modern Political Clash on Iran's Nuclear Future

In a striking public disagreement, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday dismissed the assessment of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard regarding Iran's nuclear ambitions. Gabbard concluded that Iran was not developing a nuclear weapon, a position that the President openly refuted.

Trump's comments come as he sides with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who justified recent airstrikes on Iranian targets, convinced that Iran is nearing nuclear weapon readiness. Returning from the G7 summit, Trump stated Tehran was "very close" to possessing a warhead, contradicting U.S. intelligence reports from Gabbard that suggest otherwise.

These remarks echo Trump's previous first-term clashes with U.S. intelligence concerning foreign interference and internal "deep state" oppositions. Despite consistent agency findings, Trump maintains skepticism, supported by loyalist Gabbard, who also challenges U.S. spy determinations.