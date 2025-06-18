Left Menu

Trump vs. Intel: A Modern Political Clash on Iran's Nuclear Future

President Donald Trump publically disagreed with Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's assessment that Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons. This contradiction aligns Trump with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and recalls past disputes with U.S. spy agencies over intelligence findings on global issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 00:13 IST
Trump vs. Intel: A Modern Political Clash on Iran's Nuclear Future
In a striking public disagreement, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday dismissed the assessment of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard regarding Iran's nuclear ambitions. Gabbard concluded that Iran was not developing a nuclear weapon, a position that the President openly refuted.

Trump's comments come as he sides with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who justified recent airstrikes on Iranian targets, convinced that Iran is nearing nuclear weapon readiness. Returning from the G7 summit, Trump stated Tehran was "very close" to possessing a warhead, contradicting U.S. intelligence reports from Gabbard that suggest otherwise.

These remarks echo Trump's previous first-term clashes with U.S. intelligence concerning foreign interference and internal "deep state" oppositions. Despite consistent agency findings, Trump maintains skepticism, supported by loyalist Gabbard, who also challenges U.S. spy determinations.

