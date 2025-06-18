In a grim development, the United States has condemned an overnight airstrike on Kyiv that claimed the life of an American citizen. Speaking on Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed the tragic death and expressed profound condolences to victims and families affected by the attack.

While Bruce refrained from divulging further details respecting the family's privacy, Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, acknowledged the loss of a 62-year-old American in his city during the assault. This news was shared on the Telegram messaging platform without additional specifics.

Tuesday saw Russia's most lethal attack on Kyiv this year, with a barrage of drones and missiles crushing a section of an apartment block, lining up at least 16 confirmed deaths and 134 injuries. Ukrainian officials have called for a national day of mourning, underscoring President Zelenskiy's lament on the capital's plight during the ongoing conflict.

