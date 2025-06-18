Diplomatic Dialogue: Sheinbaum and Trump's Call
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum described a productive phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. The conversation, initially meant to occur in person at the G7 summit in Canada, focused on collaborating to address a variety of issues. Trump left the summit early, prompting the phone discussion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 02:13 IST
The discussion took place after Trump's early departure from the G7 summit in Canada, where the two leaders were originally scheduled to meet face-to-face.
During the call, Sheinbaum and Trump committed to jointly exploring solutions for a range of issues, showcasing a willingness to maintain open channels of communication between Mexico and the United States.
