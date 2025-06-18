Diplomatic Dialogue: Sheinbaum and Trump's Call

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reported a 'very good' phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The discussion took place after Trump's early departure from the G7 summit in Canada, where the two leaders were originally scheduled to meet face-to-face.

During the call, Sheinbaum and Trump committed to jointly exploring solutions for a range of issues, showcasing a willingness to maintain open channels of communication between Mexico and the United States.

