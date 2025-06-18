Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Sheinbaum and Trump's Call

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum described a productive phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. The conversation, initially meant to occur in person at the G7 summit in Canada, focused on collaborating to address a variety of issues. Trump left the summit early, prompting the phone discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 02:13 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue: Sheinbaum and Trump's Call
Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reported a 'very good' phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The discussion took place after Trump's early departure from the G7 summit in Canada, where the two leaders were originally scheduled to meet face-to-face.

During the call, Sheinbaum and Trump committed to jointly exploring solutions for a range of issues, showcasing a willingness to maintain open channels of communication between Mexico and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025