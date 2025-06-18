MAGA Schism: Trump's Supporters Divided Over Middle East Conflict

A significant rift has emerged among President Donald Trump's fervent MAGA followers and national security conservatives regarding his stance on the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.

Key figures like Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and commentator Tucker Carlson have raised concerns about America's growing involvement, challenging Trump's non-interventionist promises.

Meanwhile, others like Sen. Lindsey Graham advocate for a decisive U.S. intervention, arguing that this moment calls for strong backing of Israel. The unfolding divide indicates potential political risks for Trump as he navigates these complex foreign policy dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)