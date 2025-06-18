U.S. Senators Call for Bolstered Security Amid Rising Political Violence
In response to the recent assassination of Minnesota legislator Melissa Hortman and threats against Congress, U.S. senators demand heightened security measures. Law enforcement officials briefed senators on current and potential security enhancements, emphasizing the need for increased funding. Political violence is alarmingly increasing, prompting calls for more robust security funding.
U.S. senators expressed urgent concerns over security needs following the assassination of Minnesota State Legislator Melissa Hortman and rising threats against Congress members. A closed briefing highlighted immediate and future safety measures being evaluated for the U.S. Capitol complex.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer stressed the necessity for additional financial resources to augment law enforcement. At a session attended by Republican and Democratic senators, the urgency to expand protection was underscored, though specifics on funding allocations remain undisclosed.
The increasing frequency of political violence incidents, likened to a 'spreading virus,' has prompted federal budgets for security forces like the USCP to nearly double since 2020. Lawmakers, including Senator Richard Blumenthal, advocate for immediate investigation into threats, as historical incidents depict the severity and persistence of these threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Businesses Win Prestigious British Safety Council International Safety Awards
IAEA Completes First Safety Review of El Salvador’s Nuclear Power Plant Plans
Western Cape Lowers R44 Speed Limit in Betty’s Bay to Enhance Road Safety
Delhi Government Ensures Slum Safety Amid Demolition Controversy
Delhi's Battle Against Stray Cattle: Boosting Livelihoods and Public Safety