U.S. Senators Call for Bolstered Security Amid Rising Political Violence

U.S. senators expressed urgent concerns over security needs following the assassination of Minnesota State Legislator Melissa Hortman and rising threats against Congress members. A closed briefing highlighted immediate and future safety measures being evaluated for the U.S. Capitol complex.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer stressed the necessity for additional financial resources to augment law enforcement. At a session attended by Republican and Democratic senators, the urgency to expand protection was underscored, though specifics on funding allocations remain undisclosed.

The increasing frequency of political violence incidents, likened to a 'spreading virus,' has prompted federal budgets for security forces like the USCP to nearly double since 2020. Lawmakers, including Senator Richard Blumenthal, advocate for immediate investigation into threats, as historical incidents depict the severity and persistence of these threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)