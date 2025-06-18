Fiscal Future in Flux: Trump's Tax-Cut Impact

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has revealed that President Trump's tax-cut and spending bill is poised to significantly boost the federal deficit by an estimated $2.8 trillion over the next decade. This development arises from the CBO's dynamic analysis, which contradicts Republican expectations of deficit reduction through economic growth.

As the Senate Republicans deliberate over a revised version of the tax provisions, the debate is heating up. The House's legislation could increase the real GDP by 0.5% over ten years but may still raise federal debt due to higher interest rates. These projections cast doubt on the notion that permanent business tax provisions will lead to long-term savings.

The differing perspectives in the House and Senate create a challenging environment for party leaders aiming to push through this key component of Trump's domestic agenda. Before the proposed July 4 deadline, resistance persists within Republican ranks over concerns of exacerbating the deficit and protecting important social programs like Medicaid.

