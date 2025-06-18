Fiscal Future in Flux: Trump's Tax-Cut Impact
The Congressional Budget Office reports that President Trump's tax-cut bill could increase the federal deficit by $2.8 trillion, despite potential boosts in economic output. The Senate and House versions differ, with debates focusing on deficit concerns and potential social safety net impacts, complicating the legislative process.
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has revealed that President Trump's tax-cut and spending bill is poised to significantly boost the federal deficit by an estimated $2.8 trillion over the next decade. This development arises from the CBO's dynamic analysis, which contradicts Republican expectations of deficit reduction through economic growth.
As the Senate Republicans deliberate over a revised version of the tax provisions, the debate is heating up. The House's legislation could increase the real GDP by 0.5% over ten years but may still raise federal debt due to higher interest rates. These projections cast doubt on the notion that permanent business tax provisions will lead to long-term savings.
The differing perspectives in the House and Senate create a challenging environment for party leaders aiming to push through this key component of Trump's domestic agenda. Before the proposed July 4 deadline, resistance persists within Republican ranks over concerns of exacerbating the deficit and protecting important social programs like Medicaid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
