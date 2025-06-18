Deadline Looms: U.S. Demands Improved Vetting from 36 Nations

The Trump administration has set a firm deadline for 36 nations, primarily in Africa, demanding improvements in the vetting of their citizens visiting the United States.

A diplomatic cable sent over the weekend informs embassies and consulates of the affected countries about the need to bolster travel documentation and address nationals illegally residing in the United States. Failure to comply within 60 days could result in being added to the current travel ban list, which already restricts 12 nations.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce indicated the seriousness of the U.S.'s expectations to tighten vetting processes and accept citizens deported from the U.S., necessary steps to ensure that their citizens pose no threat upon entry.

