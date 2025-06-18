Left Menu

World Leaders Unite: Boosting Global Partnerships at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a series of meetings with key global leaders during the G7 Summit. Discussions with leaders from South Korea, France, the UK, Italy, Mexico, Germany, Australia, Japan, and South Africa spanned topics like trade, technology, counter-terrorism, and strengthening bilateral relations. Collaborative opportunities in diverse sectors were explored.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leveraged the G7 Summit to strengthen global alliances through bilateral meetings with leaders from key countries. On the agenda were discussions on trade, technology, and counter-terrorism.

In meetings with South Korean, French, British, Italian, and Mexican leaders, Modi emphasized trade and technology partnerships. Promoting green hydrogen, shipbuilding, and people-to-people connections featured prominently.

Collaborative pursuits with German, Australian, Japanese, and South African leaders focused on investment, innovation, and counter-terrorism efforts. Modi's diplomatic engagements at the summit highlight India's drive to enhance international alliances across sectors.

