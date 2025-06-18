World Leaders Unite: Boosting Global Partnerships at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leveraged the G7 Summit to strengthen global alliances through bilateral meetings with leaders from key countries. On the agenda were discussions on trade, technology, and counter-terrorism.

In meetings with South Korean, French, British, Italian, and Mexican leaders, Modi emphasized trade and technology partnerships. Promoting green hydrogen, shipbuilding, and people-to-people connections featured prominently.

Collaborative pursuits with German, Australian, Japanese, and South African leaders focused on investment, innovation, and counter-terrorism efforts. Modi's diplomatic engagements at the summit highlight India's drive to enhance international alliances across sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)