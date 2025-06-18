Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India-Germany Collaborate on Global Challenges at G7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, green energy, and technology. They reiterated their commitment to combat terrorism and celebrated 25 years of strategic partnership between India and Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kananaskis | Updated: 18-06-2025 05:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 05:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have engaged in discussions to enhance bilateral cooperation, focusing on vital areas such as trade and investment, defence, and green energy. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, underlining the strategic importance of Indo-German relations.

Both leaders expressed their commitment to tackling global challenges, particularly terrorism, which they identified as a significant threat to international peace and stability. Modi lauded Germany's exemplary support and expressed appreciation for their solidarity with India and the global fight against terrorism.

This year marks 25 years of strategic partnership between India and Germany, with both sides eager to deepen ties in IT, manufacturing, sustainability, and innovation. Modi congratulated Merz on his ascent to the Chancellorship, noting the shared values and mutual goals binding the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

