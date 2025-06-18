Modi's Global Diplomacy: Canadian Relations Strengthened at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on the next leg of his diplomatic journey, flying to Croatia after a fruitful visit to Canada where he participated in the G7 Summit.

In a statement, Modi expressed gratitude to Canada for hosting a successful gathering, which facilitated productive dialogue on global peace and prosperity. He stressed India's commitment to international collaboration.

During his stay in Canada, Modi engaged with numerous world leaders, strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade and economy, and emphasized the importance of Indo-Canadian relations in talks with Canada's Mark Carney.

