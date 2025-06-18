Left Menu

Modi's Global Diplomacy: Canadian Relations Strengthened at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded a successful visit to Canada as part of his three-nation tour. At the G7 Summit, he engaged in productive discussions on global issues like energy security and technology. Modi met several world leaders to enhance bilateral ties before departing for Croatia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kananaskis | Updated: 18-06-2025 07:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 07:30 IST
Modi's Global Diplomacy: Canadian Relations Strengthened at G7 Summit
Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on the next leg of his diplomatic journey, flying to Croatia after a fruitful visit to Canada where he participated in the G7 Summit.

In a statement, Modi expressed gratitude to Canada for hosting a successful gathering, which facilitated productive dialogue on global peace and prosperity. He stressed India's commitment to international collaboration.

During his stay in Canada, Modi engaged with numerous world leaders, strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade and economy, and emphasized the importance of Indo-Canadian relations in talks with Canada's Mark Carney.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025