Modi's Global Diplomacy: Canadian Relations Strengthened at G7 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded a successful visit to Canada as part of his three-nation tour. At the G7 Summit, he engaged in productive discussions on global issues like energy security and technology. Modi met several world leaders to enhance bilateral ties before departing for Croatia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kananaskis | Updated: 18-06-2025 07:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 07:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on the next leg of his diplomatic journey, flying to Croatia after a fruitful visit to Canada where he participated in the G7 Summit.
In a statement, Modi expressed gratitude to Canada for hosting a successful gathering, which facilitated productive dialogue on global peace and prosperity. He stressed India's commitment to international collaboration.
During his stay in Canada, Modi engaged with numerous world leaders, strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade and economy, and emphasized the importance of Indo-Canadian relations in talks with Canada's Mark Carney.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Breaking New Ground in Innovation, Setting Sail from Hong Kong -- A Preview of the International Science, Technology and Innovation Forum of Boao Forum for Asia 2025 Hong Kong Conference
Introducing streamlined, technology-driven system to provide timely updates on approximate voter turnout data: EC.
Revolutionizing Communication: NTT's IOWN Technology Showcased at Osaka Kansai World Expo
China's Technology Triumph or Espionage Accusations?
IOWN Technology: Revolutionizing Communication at Osaka Kansai Expo