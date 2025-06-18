India's Firm Stance Against Mediation in Pakistan Conflict
India's Prime Minister Modi rejected third-party mediation in the conflict with Pakistan during a phone call with U.S. President Trump, as confirmed by India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Modi's firm stance underscores India's position on handling its issues bilaterally.
India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has communicated to U.S. President Donald Trump that the country remains adamant against accepting any third-party mediation in its ongoing conflict with Pakistan.
The declaration came during a 35-minute phone conversation between Modi and Trump, according to India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
This statement reinforces India's longstanding policy of addressing and resolving issues with Pakistan on a bilateral basis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
