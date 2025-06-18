Left Menu

India's Firm Stance Against Mediation in Pakistan Conflict

India's Prime Minister Modi rejected third-party mediation in the conflict with Pakistan during a phone call with U.S. President Trump, as confirmed by India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Modi's firm stance underscores India's position on handling its issues bilaterally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 09:39 IST
Narendra Modi

India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has communicated to U.S. President Donald Trump that the country remains adamant against accepting any third-party mediation in its ongoing conflict with Pakistan.

The declaration came during a 35-minute phone conversation between Modi and Trump, according to India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

This statement reinforces India's longstanding policy of addressing and resolving issues with Pakistan on a bilateral basis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

