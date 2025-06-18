Left Menu

Tariffs and Diplomacy: Ishiba's Struggle Against Trump's Trade Policies

Japanese Premier Shigeru Ishiba's efforts to negotiate with U.S. President Donald Trump on reducing auto tariffs failed at the G7 summit. This stalemate threatens Japan's economy and Ishiba's political career. Despite aiming for exemptions, Japan faces significant economic challenges due to ongoing U.S. tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:45 IST
In a striking development at the G7 summit in Canada, Japanese Premier Shigeru Ishiba's attempts to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to relax tariffs that threaten Japan's economy and his political future were unsuccessful. The high-stakes diplomacy underscores the deepening divide between the two long-time allies as further levies loom on the horizon.

Ishiba traveled to the summit with hopes of re-engaging direct talks after Japanese negotiators faced setbacks in addressing a 25% tariff on imported cars. The interactions, overshadowed by a looming economic downturn for Japan's auto industry, failed to yield any breakthroughs, leaving Ishiba's strategies on shaky ground ahead of upcoming political contests.

With Japan's vital auto sector at risk, the tariffs have already dealt a severe blow to major companies like Toyota and Honda. As economic pressures mount, Ishiba's political standing is further challenged. Analysts warn that failure to address the tariff issues promptly could lead to significant political consequences, potentially culminating in Ishiba's removal from leadership.

