Diplomatic Dining: Trump Hosts Pakistan's Army Chief at White House

In a burgeoning display of diplomatic relations, US President Donald Trump will welcome Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir to the White House for a lunch meeting on Wednesday.

According to a White House advisory, the meal with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Chief of Army Staff aims to strengthen bilateral ties.

The luncheon is set for 1 pm in the Cabinet Room, coinciding with Trump's early return from the G7 Summit surrounded by rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly between Israel and Iran.

