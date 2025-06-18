Diplomatic Dining: Trump Hosts Pakistan's Army Chief at White House
US President Donald Trump is set to host Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir for a lunch meeting at the White House. This lunch, scheduled for 1 pm local time in the Cabinet Room, comes at a strategic moment as Trump returns from the G7 Summit amid Middle Eastern tensions.
In a burgeoning display of diplomatic relations, US President Donald Trump will welcome Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir to the White House for a lunch meeting on Wednesday.
According to a White House advisory, the meal with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Chief of Army Staff aims to strengthen bilateral ties.
The luncheon is set for 1 pm in the Cabinet Room, coinciding with Trump's early return from the G7 Summit surrounded by rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly between Israel and Iran.
