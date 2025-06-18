Left Menu

Diplomatic Dining: Trump Hosts Pakistan's Army Chief at White House

US President Donald Trump is set to host Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir for a lunch meeting at the White House. This lunch, scheduled for 1 pm local time in the Cabinet Room, comes at a strategic moment as Trump returns from the G7 Summit amid Middle Eastern tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 11:21 IST
Asim Munir
  • Country:
  • United States

In a burgeoning display of diplomatic relations, US President Donald Trump will welcome Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir to the White House for a lunch meeting on Wednesday.

According to a White House advisory, the meal with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Chief of Army Staff aims to strengthen bilateral ties.

The luncheon is set for 1 pm in the Cabinet Room, coinciding with Trump's early return from the G7 Summit surrounded by rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly between Israel and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

