Diplomatic Discord: Congress Urges Modi to Address Concerns After Trump-Munir Meeting

The Congress demands Prime Minister Modi to chair an all-party meeting to discuss his recent conversation with President Trump. Concerns arise after a lunch between Trump and Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir is reported. Congress stresses India's displeasure and demands transparency from the Modi government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 12:50 IST
The Congress has issued a call for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting to elaborate on the details of his telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump. During this exchange, PM Modi reportedly discussed ongoing tensions with Pakistan, including the controversial Operation Sindoor.

The opposition party expressed particular concern over reports that Trump is set to meet for a private lunch with Pakistani Army Chief Gen Asim Munir, describing it as a 'huge setback' for Indian diplomacy. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh argued that this event should spur the Modi administration to bridge gaps with opposition parties for a unified diplomatic stance.

Ramesh also highlighted US General Michael Kurilla's recent comments praising Pakistan as a 'phenomenal partner' in counter-terrorism, countering its known history of harboring terrorists. As the narrative unfolds, Congress insists on an urgent parliamentary session to bring clarity and shared national resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

