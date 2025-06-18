Left Menu

Imran Khan Delays National Protests Amid Middle East Tensions

Imran Khan, Pakistan's imprisoned former prime minister, has postponed his party's planned national protest in light of the Iran-Israel conflict and its potential impacts on the region. The decision was announced by Khan’s sister outside Adiala Jail, emphasizing the need for national unity amid rising regional tensions.

Islamabad | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 13:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khan, the jailed former prime minister of Pakistan, has postponed his party's nationwide protest, citing escalating tensions following the Iran-Israel conflict. The political leader's decision reflects a cautious approach to the evolving international dynamics.

Khan, who is currently serving a sentence in Adiala Jail, initially planned to lead the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a demonstration against the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) coalition. The move to delay the protest was conveyed by Khan's sister, Noreen Niazi, emphasizing the urgency of national cohesion during such sensitive times.

Khan's recognition of the potential repercussions of the Iran-Israel conflict for Pakistan underscores his awareness of global issues despite his incarceration. Awaiting crucial policy responses from senior government figures, the PTI founder remains a significant influence in the country's political landscape.



