Tensions Escalate: Iran Warns U.S. Amid Rising Conflict with Israel

Iran has cautioned the U.S. against direct involvement in its conflict with Israel, threatening a firm response. This comes amid escalating tensions as Iran and Israel exchange missile strikes. The U.S. has taken indirect actions, including deploying more aircraft to the region and assisting in defense operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 13:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has issued a stark warning to the United States, indicating it will respond decisively if America engages directly in its ongoing military conflict with Israel. This declaration comes from Ali Bahreini, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva.

The ambassador labeled the U.S. as complicit in Israel's actions following the launch of significant airstrikes by Israel, justified by claims that Iran is nearing the development of a nuclear weapon. Up to now, the U.S. has been involved indirectly, with assistance such as intercepting missiles aimed at Israel and reinforcing its military presence in the Middle East.

As the situation intensifies, with both Iran and Israel conducting missile strikes, Iran vows strong retaliation to any aggression. This unfolding crisis has led to mass evacuations from Tehran and other cities, highlighting the severe risk of further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

