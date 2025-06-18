Modi's Firm Stance: No Mediation with Pakistan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmly communicated to US President Donald Trump that India will never accept mediation on issues with Pakistan. BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan emphasized India's unwavering stance against terrorism and criticized Congress for aligning with Pakistan's narrative, while Misri confirmed Modi's clear communication to Trump.
In a decisive communication, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed US President Donald Trump that India will not accept any mediation on its issues with Pakistan. This conversation took place on the sidelines of the recent G7 Summit, where Modi reiterated India's stance of no tolerance for terrorism.
BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan lauded Modi's clear message, emphasizing India's unwavering anti-terrorism policy, which he said aligns with American views. Kesavan also took aim at the Congress party, accusing it of echoing Pakistan's perspective and demanding an apology for undermining India's armed forces.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri clarified that the Modi-Trump dialogue did not address India-US trade deals or mediation. Instead, the focus was on India's independent discussions with Pakistan over military actions. Trump allegedly expressed understanding and supported India's anti-terrorism efforts. Despite an invitation from Trump, Modi could not visit the US due to prior commitments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
