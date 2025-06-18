Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi's Diplomacy Amidst US-Pakistan Controversy

The Congress has demanded an all-party meeting chaired by PM Modi to discuss his telephonic conversation with President Trump and the implications of Pakistan's Army Chief's engagement with Trump. The opposition criticizes the Modi government for prioritizing optics over substantive diplomacy.

The Congress on Wednesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must convene an all-party meeting immediately upon his return from his international tour. The meeting is meant to clarify discussions he had with US President Donald Trump regarding India's diplomatic dynamics with Pakistan.

The opposition views Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir's scheduled luncheon with President Trump as a major diplomatic setback for India. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh argued that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi would have firmly expressed displeasure over such developments.

Congress calls for Modi to affirm in Parliament that there was no discussion on trade as a mediatory tool during Operation Sindoor. The party emphasizes the need for Modi to rally national consensus through transparency with opposition leaders.

