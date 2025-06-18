Operation Sindoor Sparks BJP-Congress Showdown
The BJP criticizes Congress over Prime Minister Modi's conversation with President Trump regarding Operation Sindoor, emphasizing India's firm stance against third-party mediation. Operation Sindoor was paused due to a request from Pakistan, not US mediation. BJP sees Congress skepticism as aligning with Pakistan, emphasizing India's rising global stature.
The BJP rebuked the Congress on Wednesday following a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump regarding Operation Sindoor. The BJP asserted that the discussion between the two leaders invalidates Congress' allegations and reiterates India's stance against third-party mediation with Pakistan.
In the conversation, Modi clarified that Operation Sindoor, targeting terror sites in Pakistan, was only paused upon Pakistan's request, not due to any mediation or trade deals facilitated by the US. BJP leaders contend that Congress' skepticism aligns it with Pakistan, which BJP claims undermines India's firm foreign policy.
Despite Modi setting the record straight, Congress continues to challenge the government's position, demanding an all-party meeting to discuss the contents of the conversation. BJP spokespersons criticized Congress' stance, with some even labeling the party as cooperative with Pakistan. The debate intensifies as BJP highlights India's growing power on the global stage.
