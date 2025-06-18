Left Menu

CPI(M) Condemns Trump's Provocations on Iran

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) condemned US President Trump's hostile stance on Iran, labeling it as dangerous and aggressive. They urged for international intervention to de-escalate tensions in West Asia. The party criticized the G7's biased statement and called for a revision in India's foreign policy stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:19 IST
CPI(M) Condemns Trump's Provocations on Iran
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has issued a strong condemnation of US President Donald Trump's recent statements on Iran, describing them as 'belligerent' and a significant threat to global stability.

According to CPI(M), Trump's rhetoric and the subsequent actions signal a readiness to engage in conflict alongside Israel, which could push the West Asia region towards a war.

The party called on the international community to intervene promptly, urging the US and Israel to return to diplomacy. CPI(M) also implored the Indian government to reconsider its pro-US and pro-Israel foreign policy in light of these developments.

