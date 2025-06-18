CPI(M) Condemns Trump's Provocations on Iran

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has issued a strong condemnation of US President Donald Trump's recent statements on Iran, describing them as 'belligerent' and a significant threat to global stability.

According to CPI(M), Trump's rhetoric and the subsequent actions signal a readiness to engage in conflict alongside Israel, which could push the West Asia region towards a war.

The party called on the international community to intervene promptly, urging the US and Israel to return to diplomacy. CPI(M) also implored the Indian government to reconsider its pro-US and pro-Israel foreign policy in light of these developments.

