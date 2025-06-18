Political Allegiances Questioned: CPI(M) and BJP Link Controversy

In a heated political arena, recent comments by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan have reignited discussions about historic alliances in Kerala's political landscape. The remarks, hinting at a past collaboration between the Marxist party and RSS, have drawn criticism and heightened tensions ahead of the Nilambur bypoll.

Govindan, speaking to the media, stressed that the alleged alliances with right-wing groups were never formalized agreements but situational collaborations during times of national crisis. However, opposition leader V D Satheesan of Congress claims the timing of these comments is strategic, aiming to win over conservative voters.

The controversy highlights the deep political divides in Kerala, with parties on both sides of the spectrum keen to exploit past associations to their advantage. As the state prepares for the polling day, all eyes are on Nilambur, where the by-election results could influence Kerala's political dynamics significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)