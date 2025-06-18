Left Menu

Political Allegiances Questioned: CPI(M) and BJP Link Controversy

A debate rages in Kerala as CPI(M) secretary M V Govindan's remarks on past ties with RSS stir political tensions. He clarified no formal alliances were ever formed. Opposing Congress alleges CPI(M) uses history to sway right-wing votes in the upcoming Nilambur bypoll, sparking widespread controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political arena, recent comments by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan have reignited discussions about historic alliances in Kerala's political landscape. The remarks, hinting at a past collaboration between the Marxist party and RSS, have drawn criticism and heightened tensions ahead of the Nilambur bypoll.

Govindan, speaking to the media, stressed that the alleged alliances with right-wing groups were never formalized agreements but situational collaborations during times of national crisis. However, opposition leader V D Satheesan of Congress claims the timing of these comments is strategic, aiming to win over conservative voters.

The controversy highlights the deep political divides in Kerala, with parties on both sides of the spectrum keen to exploit past associations to their advantage. As the state prepares for the polling day, all eyes are on Nilambur, where the by-election results could influence Kerala's political dynamics significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

