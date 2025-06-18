Historic Diplomatic Visit: Modi Lands in Croatia to Bolster Ties

In a historic first, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Croatia, marking the beginning of a new chapter in India-Croatia relations. The visit, underscored by strategic bilateral talks, is set against a backdrop of significant geopolitical shifts.

Greeting Modi at Zagreb airport, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković emphasized the visit's importance, declaring it a milestone in bridging the gap between the two nations. Both leaders are focused on bolstering cooperation across multiple sectors where mutual interests converge.

This visit not only symbolizes diplomatic warmth but also reaffirms India's commitment to enhancing partnerships across the European Union. During his stay, Modi is scheduled to meet with Croatian President Zoran Milanovic and engage with the Indian diaspora.

(With inputs from agencies.)