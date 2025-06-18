Left Menu

Historic Diplomacy: Armenia and Turkey's Path to Reconciliation

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan plans a significant visit to Turkey for talks with President Erdogan, aiming to reset bilateral ties. The meeting could help reopen the closed land border and address historical enmities. Both nations hope to discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace and other regional issues.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is gearing up for a crucial meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Slated for Friday, this rare visit aims to mend decades of strained relations and potentially lead to the opening of their shared border.

The two nations have a fraught history, with Turkey's support for Azerbaijan in its long-standing conflict with Armenia adding to the tension. Yet, Pashinyan, despite facing losses to Azerbaijan, is keen on normalizing ties as ties with Russia weaken.

While Armenia plans to stop lobbying for genocide recognition to appease Turkey, Pashinyan's visit could address vital topics such as the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and broader regional issues. The outcome of this visit could mark a new chapter in regional diplomacy.

