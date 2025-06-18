Assam CM Visits Ailing BJP Veteran Bijoya Chakraborty
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited former Union Minister Bijoya Chakraborty at Gauhati Medical College Hospital. The 85-year-old, undergoing treatment for age-related issues, served as a minister in the Vajpayee government and won multiple parliamentary terms.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a visit to former Union Minister Bijoya Chakraborty at Gauhati Medical College Hospital on Wednesday to check in on her health. Chakraborty, an esteemed BJP leader, is receiving treatment for various age-related ailments.
Chief Minister Sarma posted his well-wishes on social media platform X, expressing his hopes for her speedy recovery. He urged the medical staff to provide 'all necessary care' to ensure her swift recuperation. Chakraborty served as the Minister of State for Water Resources during the Atal Behari Vajpayee government from 1999 to 2004.
A Padma Shri awardee, Chakraborty held the Gauhati parliamentary seat for three terms, initially from 1999 to 2004, and then consecutively from 2009 to 2019. Additionally, she represented the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in the Rajya Sabha between 1986 and 1992.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Local BJP Leader's Fatal Altercation: An Investigation Unfolds
Congress Erupts in Protest Over Misogynistic Remarks by BJP Leader
Police Nab Suspects in Killing of BJP Leader Rohit Negi
Shocking Allegation: BJP Leader Accused in Daughter's Traumatic Ordeal
Trinamool Congress Criticizes BJP Leader for Misogynistic Remarks