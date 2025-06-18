Diplomatic Push for Peace: Russia and UAE Urge End to Israel-Iran Hostilities

In an escalating conflict that threatens regional stability, Russia and the United Arab Emirates have called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Israel and Iran. The two nations stressed the need for amplified political and diplomatic efforts to address the Iranian nuclear issue.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during a phone conversation, emphasized the urgency of resolving controversies surrounding Iran's nuclear ambitions. Russia expressed its readiness to mediate and enhance dialogue between the conflicting nations.

Despite calls for peace, hostilities continued with Israel's Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran's nuclear and military facilities. In response, Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes, while both countries disputed the scale and impact of these attacks, raising concerns over nuclear security in West Asia.

