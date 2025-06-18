Factionalism and Unity: The Dynamics within Madhya Pradesh Congress

Factionalism within political parties is not uncommon, yet it appears more prominent in the Congress Party of Madhya Pradesh due to its weakened state presence, particularly against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Lok Sabha MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla highlighted this issue on Wednesday.

Aujla, speaking from Amritsar, acknowledged the internal divisions but emphasized joint efforts by Congress leaders to bolster party organization in the region. He serves as an observer for the upcoming District Congress Committee election in Indore, part of the party's 'organisation rejuvenation campaign' started earlier this month.

In response to media queries, Aujla reiterated that factionalism exists in every political group but is more noticeable in Madhya Pradesh due to Congress's diminished strength. He assured that the election process for Indore's district Congress president would be conducted fairly through opinion polls involving ordinary party workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)