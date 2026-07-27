Dollar Dances Amid Geopolitical Pause and Global Monetary Hints

The dollar eased against major currencies on Monday as a temporary pause in U.S. bombing in Iran contributed to lower oil prices and lifted risk appetite. The euro gained 0.1% against the dollar to $1.1374, while the dollar slipped 0.1% against the yen to 163.69. While the pound lost early gains to trade about 0.1% lower at $1.3308, riskier assets rebounded as Brent crude tumbled 7.5% to $89.42 per barrel. This development followed Iran's statement that it would cease hostilities if the U.S. maintained the bombing halt, spurring hopes for diplomatic conflict resolution.

The dollar’s softer tone emerges ahead of a critical Federal Reserve meeting. New Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has provided minimal insight into future policy actions, creating investor uncertainty. The probability of a Fed rate hike has decreased to 33%, according to the FedWatch tool. Analysts remain uncertain about economic signals from the U.S. Iran's situation continues to add unpredictability to the market atmosphere, stirring speculation about rate changes and economic forecasts.

Elsewhere, the Bank of England and Bank of Japan are expected to keep rates unchanged at upcoming meetings amid inflation caution. The yen remains near 40-year lows against the dollar, with the Bank of Japan hinting at possible future rate hikes. In the UK, the Bank of England faces renewed inflation risks due to higher oil prices. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies like bitcoin remained steady at $64,463, reflecting the wider currency volatility narrative.