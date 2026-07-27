Shein's IPO: The Struggle to Justify a Sky-High Valuation

Shein, the fast fashion giant, is grappling with significant challenges as it gears up for an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong. The company aims to justify a steep valuation between $40 billion and $50 billion despite slowing growth and a substantial fall in profitability, as revealed in a recent prospectus.

The filing reported an 8% rise in revenue to $41.8 billion by 2025, but net income decreased by 39% to $2.06 billion. Further concerns arose with a $99 million loss in the first quarter of the current year, fueled by factors like a $328 million fair-value charge due to an accounting adjustment and declining core earnings.

Regulatory changes in the U.S. and trade cost increases add to Shein's woes, as well as a challenging competitive landscape in global e-commerce. The valuation pressures are palpable, with Shein's market worth falling from $98.2 billion in 2022 to $64 billion in 2024. Investors remain wary of the company's long-term growth trajectory and ability to overcome these hurdles.