Diplomatic Overture: Trump Hosts Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir Amidst Regional Tensions

In a significant diplomatic gesture, US President Donald Trump is set to host Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House for a lunch meeting. This invitation comes on the heels of recent military tensions between India and Pakistan, highlighting the United States' interest in mediating South Asian conflicts.

Amid escalating Middle Eastern tensions, particularly the Israel-Iran conflict, Trump cut short his G7 summit in Canada to return to Washington. His phone call with Indian PM Narendra Modi emphasized India's stance on non-mediation from the US while addressing recent India-Pakistan military clashes.

During his visit, Munir addressed the Pakistani American community, advocating for peace and regional cooperation. The visit underscores Pakistan's counterterrorism partnership with the US, notably against ISIS-K, affirming strategic alliances despite ongoing regional strife.

