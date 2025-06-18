Left Menu

Diplomatic Overture: Trump Hosts Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir Amidst Regional Tensions

Donald Trump invites Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir for lunch at the White House after the India-Pakistan military conflict. Munir’s visit highlights strengthened US-Pakistan counterterrorism ties despite regional tensions. Simultaneously, Pakistan pledges strong support for Iran in its conflict with Israel, hinting at a complex geopolitical landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:49 IST
Asim Munir
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic gesture, US President Donald Trump is set to host Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House for a lunch meeting. This invitation comes on the heels of recent military tensions between India and Pakistan, highlighting the United States' interest in mediating South Asian conflicts.

Amid escalating Middle Eastern tensions, particularly the Israel-Iran conflict, Trump cut short his G7 summit in Canada to return to Washington. His phone call with Indian PM Narendra Modi emphasized India's stance on non-mediation from the US while addressing recent India-Pakistan military clashes.

During his visit, Munir addressed the Pakistani American community, advocating for peace and regional cooperation. The visit underscores Pakistan's counterterrorism partnership with the US, notably against ISIS-K, affirming strategic alliances despite ongoing regional strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

