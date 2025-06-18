Political Tide Shifts: Tukaram Surve Joins NCP

In a significant political transition, former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Tukaram Surve has aligned himself with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), under the stewardship of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. NCP state president Sunil Tatkare described this development as a 'golden chapter' in the local political history.

The Shrivardhan constituency, a long-standing Shiv Sena bastion since 1995, has witnessed changing political tides. Despite past political rivalries, personal animosities never surfaced, said Tatkare, noting Surve's prior allegiance to his former party's cause, which once influenced his electoral prospects.

Surve's political journey, marked by his 2005 election victory from Shrivardhan and subsequent loss in 2009, has culminated in this pivotal shift. Following the Shiv Sena split in 2022, this move signifies a new political dawn in Shrivardhan as the region shifts towards a secular ideology, reacting to the Sena (UBT)'s poor performance in recent elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)