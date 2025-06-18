Rahul Gandhi's Birthday Eve Job Fair: Bridging Youth and Opportunities

On the eve of Rahul Gandhi's birthday, the Congress party has unveiled a significant job fair scheduled to take place at Talkatora Indoor Stadium on June 19. The initiative, which has already attracted over 20,000 registrants, aims to provide employment opportunities to at least 5,000 young job seekers.

Devender Yadav, president of the Delhi Congress, announced the collaboration between the Indian Youth Congress and the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, indicating participation from over 100 prominent companies. This event aligns with Rahul Gandhi's vision of uplifting youth, Dalits, and marginalized groups.

Despite this, the BJP has voiced skepticism, dismissing the event as a mere publicity tactic by a party losing traction in North India. Questions have been raised about the fair's logistics, given the 3,000-seat capacity of the Talkatora Stadium, in light of the large number of registrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)