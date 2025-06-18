Goa Cabinet Shake-Up: Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude Dropped Amid Corruption Allegations
Goa's Art and Culture Minister, Govind Gaude, was removed from the state cabinet following his allegations of corruption in the tribal welfare department. State BJP President Damodar Naik announced the decision but has not yet provided a reason. The issue revolves around Gaude's statements at a recent state function.
In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Goa's Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude has been dismissed from his position in the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The announcement was made by state BJP president Damodar Naik on Wednesday.
The decision to remove Gaude follows his outspoken allegations of corruption within the tribal welfare department, a portfolio overseen by Chief Minister Sawant himself. The allegations came to light during a state-level function on May 26, causing a stir within political circles.
Chief Minister Sawant was unavailable for comment regarding Gaude's removal. Gaude, a 53-year-old BJP MLA representing Priol in North Goa, has yet to respond to the sacking, and the official reasoning behind his departure is expected to be disclosed soon.
