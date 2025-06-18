Left Menu

Goa Cabinet Shake-Up: Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude Dropped Amid Corruption Allegations

Goa's Art and Culture Minister, Govind Gaude, was removed from the state cabinet following his allegations of corruption in the tribal welfare department. State BJP President Damodar Naik announced the decision but has not yet provided a reason. The issue revolves around Gaude's statements at a recent state function.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:24 IST
Goa Cabinet Shake-Up: Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude Dropped Amid Corruption Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Goa's Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude has been dismissed from his position in the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The announcement was made by state BJP president Damodar Naik on Wednesday.

The decision to remove Gaude follows his outspoken allegations of corruption within the tribal welfare department, a portfolio overseen by Chief Minister Sawant himself. The allegations came to light during a state-level function on May 26, causing a stir within political circles.

Chief Minister Sawant was unavailable for comment regarding Gaude's removal. Gaude, a 53-year-old BJP MLA representing Priol in North Goa, has yet to respond to the sacking, and the official reasoning behind his departure is expected to be disclosed soon.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025