Karnataka Ensures Safe Return of NRIs from Conflict Zones

The Karnataka government's NRI Forum announced initiatives aimed at securing the safe return of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from the state who are currently stranded in the conflict-affected regions of Iran and Israel.

As tensions rise between the two nations, the forum highlighted concerns among families of NRIs and students from Karnataka residing in these areas. The forum has maintained continuous communication with the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian embassies to coordinate efforts for protection and safe repatriation.

Arathi Krishna, the forum's vice-chairperson, has reached out to Indian authorities urging expedited actions to relocate affected NRIs to safety and arrange their return to India. Over 5,000 NRIs have been moved to secure locations with contingency plans for further evacuation if necessary.