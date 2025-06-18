Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Tennessee Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Minors

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Tennessee law banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, marking a setback for transgender rights. The 6-3 decision saw the court's conservative justices uphold the law, which prohibits treatments like puberty blockers and hormones, citing ongoing medical debates.

18-06-2025
The U.S. Supreme Court has endorsed a Tennessee law prohibiting gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender minors, delivering a setback to transgender rights advocates nationwide. The court's 6-3 decision focused on upholding the state's authority, rather than asserting a constitutional protection for gender identity under the 14th Amendment.

Authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, the ruling supports Tennessee's stance on an ongoing medical debate regarding the safety and efficacy of such treatments. The law prevents minors from receiving puberty blockers or hormone therapies. It reflects similar legislative efforts across the United States, particularly in conservative states.

Liberal justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented, arguing the decision leaves transgender youths unprotected against politically driven policies. The ruling has sparked significant reaction, with civil rights groups pledging to continue challenging such measures in court.

