Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik Urges BJD to Uncover BJP's Alleged Governance Failures

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik criticized Odisha's ruling BJP government, urging his party to expose alleged governance failures. The BJP is accused of rebranding BJD initiatives, hindering healthcare, education, and employment progress. Patnaik also highlighted issues of crime and social injustice under the current administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:54 IST
Naveen Patnaik Urges BJD to Uncover BJP's Alleged Governance Failures
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday urged his party leaders to expose what he termed as the "lies" of Odisha's ruling BJP government, which is set to mark its first year in power on June 20. Speaking via video conference, Patnaik criticized the BJP for allegedly undermining the progress initiated by his government during his tenure as chief minister from 2000 to 2024.

According to Patnaik, the BJP government has been preoccupied with changing the names and schemes of welfare projects, which he claims has led to significant setbacks in areas such as healthcare and economic opportunity for the state's youth. He specifically pointed to changes in the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana health insurance scheme, replaced by the Ayushman Bharat program, which he argues has complicated patient access to medical services.

BJD senior leaders, including Debi Prasad Mishra and Pramila Mallick, joined Patnaik in condemning the one-year performance of the BJP government. They raised concerns over the apparent lack of progress in employment and education, continuing incidents of violence, and alleged instances of impunity for politically connected individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025