Political Turmoil in Himachal: Allegations of Anti-Hindutva Agenda
Jai Ram Thakur, Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition, claims the state government's policies incited violence in Poanta, accusing Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of an anti-Hindutva stance. Tensions escalated following the alleged elopement of a Hindu woman with a Muslim man, leading to arrests and protests against governmental actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nahan | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:01 IST
- Country:
- India
A heated political climate has emerged in Himachal Pradesh, with Jai Ram Thakur, the Leader of Opposition, accusing the state government of fostering violence due to an alleged anti-Hindutva agenda.
The situation intensified after a Hindu woman's reported elopement with a Muslim man, sparking conflict and accusations of political manipulation.
Protests erupted after incidents of violence and arrests, with allegations that the government is using its power to target opposition leaders unfairly and protect its voter base.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mongolian PM resigns after losing parliament backing, street protests
Protests Erupt Over Flyover Ramp at Tribal Site in Ranchi
ONGC Faces Financial Strain in Assam Amid Employee Protests
SWAT: Hyderabad's New All-Women Force to Tackle Female Protests
Uproar in Raipur: Land Dispute Sparks Protests in Sammanpur