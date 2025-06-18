Political Turmoil in Himachal: Allegations of Anti-Hindutva Agenda

A heated political climate has emerged in Himachal Pradesh, with Jai Ram Thakur, the Leader of Opposition, accusing the state government of fostering violence due to an alleged anti-Hindutva agenda.

The situation intensified after a Hindu woman's reported elopement with a Muslim man, sparking conflict and accusations of political manipulation.

Protests erupted after incidents of violence and arrests, with allegations that the government is using its power to target opposition leaders unfairly and protect its voter base.

(With inputs from agencies.)