Modi-Trump Conflict Over Ceasefire Claims
Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed President Donald Trump that India and Pakistan ceased military actions following direct talks without U.S. mediation, countering Trump's claims of brokering peace. Modi emphasized India's stance on terrorism and highlighted ongoing operations against terror camps post the Pahalgam attack.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has firmly communicated to President Donald Trump that India and Pakistan independently resolved to halt military confrontations through direct negotiations, without U.S. intervention, challenging Trump's assertions of mediating peace.
During a 35-minute phone conversation, Modi clarified that discussions for cessation of hostilities were initiated by Pakistan, rejecting any suggestion of U.S. mediation. He reiterated India's policy against terrorism, underscoring that the country doesn't see it as a proxy war but an outright conflict.
This exchange comes amid Trump's repeated yet unsubstantiated claims of stopping a potential war between the two nations. Modi also highlighted India's targeted military operations against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack.
