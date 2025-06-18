Left Menu

Kerala CM Condemns 'Zionist Terrorism': Calls for Global Stand

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Israel's actions as 'Zionist terrorism' after its attacks on Iran, urging the Indian government to take a decisive stance. He called on the international community, under the UN's leadership, to intervene, and assured support for returning Keralites amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:10 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday described Israel's recent attacks on Iran as 'Zionist terrorism' and urged the Indian government to adopt a clear stance condemning them.

Stressing the threat these actions pose to global peace, Vijayan emphasized the need for India to take a firm position on the West Asia conflict, appealing for a strong protest against Israel.

He called on the international community to voice opposition to the breaches of international law, accusing the involvement of imperialist America, and highlighted measures in Kerala to assist residents returning due to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

