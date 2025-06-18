Left Menu

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the display of a Bharat Mata portrait at the Raj Bhavan, arguing it promotes the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's ideology. Vijayan emphasizes the Governor's residence must remain neutral and not host political propaganda, advocating for recognized symbols at government events only.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a scathing criticism on Wednesday against the display of a Bharat Mata portrait at the state's Raj Bhavan. The portrait, he argued, serves the ideological agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), rather than maintaining the neutrality expected of the Governor's office.

At a press conference, Vijayan underlined the importance of keeping political propaganda away from the Governor's residence. He objected to the use of RSS-linked symbols and called for the representation of only government-recognized imagery at official events, describing the current situation as a challenge to constitutional norms.

The controversy intensified following a boycott by state Agriculture Minister P Prasad of an Environment Day program at Raj Bhavan due to the display. Vijayan asserted that the Kerala government remains firm in its stance, emphasizing that official programs must adhere strictly to recognized standards, devoid of individual bias.

