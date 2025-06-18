India’s Lifeline: Operation Sindhu Rescues Nationals from Iran

India has initiated 'Operation Sindhu' to evacuate its citizens from conflict-ridden Iran, an action triggered by escalating tensions between the Persian Gulf nation and Israel. The priority of the mission is the safety and security of approximately 4,000 Indian nationals residing in Iran, with half reportedly being students.

In a significant breakthrough, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has facilitated the evacuation of 110 Indian students from the northern regions of Iran, assisting their secure passage into Armenia. The rescued students journeyed by road to Yerevan and boarded a special flight bound for New Delhi, which is expected to land in the early hours of June 19, marking a critical milestone in Operation Sindhu.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been actively collaborating with Iranian and Armenian authorities to ensure a seamless evacuation process. In light of hostilities, Indian nationals in Iran are advised to liaise with the embassy's emergency helpline and the MEA's 24x7 Control Room in New Delhi for ongoing support and updates.

