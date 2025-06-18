Congress Demands Modi Clarify Trump's Mediation Claims
The Congress party has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold an all-party meeting to address what he discussed with US President Donald Trump regarding his claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The party criticizes Modi's diplomatic stance and handling of strategic matters.
The Congress party has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting to clarify his telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. Congress demands transparency over Trump's claims of having mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, labeled the scheduled lunch between Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir and President Trump as a diplomatic failure for India. He also suggested that if Indira Gandhi were in charge, she would have addressed this displeasure directly to the US.
Ramesh further criticized the Modi government for relying heavily on optics rather than substantial diplomatic engagement. He emphasized the need for the Prime Minister to publicly reject Trump's claims if they are false and to generate a strong collective will within the nation.
