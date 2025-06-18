Russian Oil Tycoon Faces Jail Due to Contempt in High-Stakes Divorce Case

A Russian oil tycoon, embroiled in a bitter divorce, may face jail time following a London High Court ruling. Mikhail Kroupeev, known for his role at energy firm Gulfsands, has been held in contempt for not adhering to court orders related to his multimillion-dollar divorce case with wife, Elena Kroupeeva.

The couple's split became public after it was discovered that Kroupeev led a double life for 20 years with a secret family. Despite a court order demanding financial disclosure and settlement, Kroupeev allegedly remained non-compliant. The court's dissatisfaction suggests imprisonment may be necessary to enforce compliance.

In court, Kroupeev's attorney contested the severity of the allegations. However, with significant assets under scrutiny, including multi-million-pound properties across Europe, the legal battle underscores the high stakes involved. Sentencing has been adjourned, leaving Kroupeev potentially facing over two years in prison.

