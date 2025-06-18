Left Menu

Russian Oil Tycoon Faces Jail Due to Contempt in High-Stakes Divorce Case

Russian oil tycoon Mikhail Kroupeev could face jail after being found in contempt of court. During his divorce proceedings, he failed to comply with orders to reveal his assets. His wife Elena claims he led a double life and demands a fair settlement. The case showcases the clash over extensive assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:11 IST
A Russian oil tycoon, embroiled in a bitter divorce, may face jail time following a London High Court ruling. Mikhail Kroupeev, known for his role at energy firm Gulfsands, has been held in contempt for not adhering to court orders related to his multimillion-dollar divorce case with wife, Elena Kroupeeva.

The couple's split became public after it was discovered that Kroupeev led a double life for 20 years with a secret family. Despite a court order demanding financial disclosure and settlement, Kroupeev allegedly remained non-compliant. The court's dissatisfaction suggests imprisonment may be necessary to enforce compliance.

In court, Kroupeev's attorney contested the severity of the allegations. However, with significant assets under scrutiny, including multi-million-pound properties across Europe, the legal battle underscores the high stakes involved. Sentencing has been adjourned, leaving Kroupeev potentially facing over two years in prison.

(With inputs from agencies.)

