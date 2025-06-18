Arrests Made in 'No Kings' Protest Hit-and-Run Incident
Two people were arrested in connection with a hit-and-run during a 'No Kings' protest in California, leaving a protester critically injured. A man was charged with assault, and a woman faces charges for tampering with evidence. The protests oppose President Trump's alleged authoritarianism.
In Southern California, two individuals were apprehended following a hit-and-run incident at a 'No Kings' protest, which resulted in severe injuries to a 21-year-old demonstrator.
The SUV involved reportedly swerved towards participants, striking the young woman, who is now hospitalized in critical condition, according to Riverside Police.
The accused driver, a 58-year-old local, was detained on Monday and could face charges of assault with a deadly weapon. A 39-year-old woman is also under arrest for allegedly concealing evidence related to the case.
