Argentinian Streets Pulse with Kirchner Support Amid Conviction

Thousands in Argentina marched to show support for ex-president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who's under house arrest for corruption. Kirchner, a controversial figure, claims the charges are politically motivated. Her conviction could enhance her image as a political martyr and influence the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 00:04 IST
Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner

Tens of thousands of Argentines took to the streets of Buenos Aires in a vibrant display of support for former president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. The protest came as Kirchner, a two-term president from 2007 to 2015, began serving a six-year house arrest sentence for corruption.

Kirchner, a divisive figure in Argentine politics, remains influential despite her conviction. Her supporters filled the streets with drums, flares, and banners proclaiming 'Always With Cristina,' highlighting the enduring loyalty of her Peronist base. The charges against her involve a fraud scheme related to public projects in Patagonia, and carry a lifetime ban from political office.

While her sentence has led to significant political turbulence, some analysts believe it might strengthen her position as a political martyr. Even amidst her detention, Kirchner could wield influence from her Buenos Aires residence, hinting at the complexities of her legacy and future role in Argentine politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

