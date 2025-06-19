Argentinian Streets Pulse with Kirchner Support Amid Conviction

Tens of thousands of Argentines took to the streets of Buenos Aires in a vibrant display of support for former president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. The protest came as Kirchner, a two-term president from 2007 to 2015, began serving a six-year house arrest sentence for corruption.

Kirchner, a divisive figure in Argentine politics, remains influential despite her conviction. Her supporters filled the streets with drums, flares, and banners proclaiming 'Always With Cristina,' highlighting the enduring loyalty of her Peronist base. The charges against her involve a fraud scheme related to public projects in Patagonia, and carry a lifetime ban from political office.

While her sentence has led to significant political turbulence, some analysts believe it might strengthen her position as a political martyr. Even amidst her detention, Kirchner could wield influence from her Buenos Aires residence, hinting at the complexities of her legacy and future role in Argentine politics.

