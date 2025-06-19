Congo's Justice Minister Resigns Amid Embezzlement Allegations
Constant Mutamba, Congo's Justice Minister, resigns amid an embezzlement probe involving USD 19 million. Mutamba claims the actions against him are politically motivated, alleging interference from Rwanda. His resignation follows previous controversial remarks on journalists reporting on Rwandan-backed rebels. Congo's chronic corruption continues to impact its development.
Constant Mutamba, the Justice Minister of Congo, stepped down on Wednesday amid investigations into the alleged embezzlement of USD 19 million, as reported by his released statement.
The funds in question were earmarked for the construction of a prison in Kisangani. Mutamba, aged 37, attributed the legal proceedings against him to a conspiracy orchestrated by the Rwandan government.
Mutamba, who has publicly endorsed the death penalty for journalists who report on Rwandan-backed rebels, was appointed in 2024 and previously ran for president in 2023. He has been known for his anti-corruption stance in a nation struggling with poverty despite mineral wealth.
