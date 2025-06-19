Left Menu

Modi's Triumphant Tour: Strengthening Global Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to Croatia, after a three-nation tour including Cyprus and Canada. In Croatia, he engaged with Premier Plenković and President Milanovic to boost bilateral relations. Four key cooperation agreements were signed, focusing on agriculture, culture, and science.

Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Croatia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully wrapped up his visit to Croatia, marking the end of his ambitious three-nation tour. During the visit, he engaged in key discussions with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and President Zoran Milanovic to foster stronger bilateral ties.

The meetings resulted in the signing of four significant memoranda on cooperation in diverse fields like agriculture, culture, and science, alongside an agreement between the ICCR and the University of Zagreb focusing on Indology studies. This visit marked a historic moment as Modi is the first Indian PM to visit Croatia.

Modi's prior visits to Cyprus and Canada were also groundbreaking, with significant insights about South Asia discussed during the G7 summit. His address at the summit highlighted the critical issue of terrorism in India's neighborhood and the need for concerted global efforts to tackle it. His journey affirms India's growing role in global affairs.

