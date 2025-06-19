Left Menu

Diplomatic Efforts Intensify Amid Middle East Nuclear Tensions

Amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, foreign ministers from Germany, France, and Britain, alongside the EU's top diplomat, are scheduled to meet their Iranian counterpart in Geneva to discuss Iran's nuclear program. The aim is to ensure it remains strictly for civilian use amid ongoing conflict fears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 02:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Foreign ministers from Germany, France, and Britain are set to meet their Iranian counterpart in Geneva on Friday for nuclear talks, according to a German diplomatic source. Before this meeting, they will consult with the European Union's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, at Germany's permanent mission in Geneva.

This European-led initiative follows escalating hostilities in the Middle East, where Israel carried out military attacks on Iran last week. Iran retaliated with missile strikes on Israeli targets. Amidst this backdrop, President Donald Trump's hesitation to confirm U.S. involvement in support of Israel has sparked fears of a worsening crisis.

The discussions are intended to persuade Iran to commit to using its nuclear program strictly for non-military purposes, coordinated with the United States. The talks may be succeeded by an expert-level structured dialogue. Israeli goals remain focused on hindering Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons capabilities, while Iran refutes any military intentions.

