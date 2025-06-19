Putin Calls for Peace Talks Amid Israel-Iran Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin urged for diplomatic solutions to resolve rising tensions between Israel and Iran. He mentioned that Moscow has shared peace proposals with involved parties. He also commented on Israel's stance on regime change in Iran, noting the consolidation of Iranian society around its leadership.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a call for peace in the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, stating that all parties involved should pursue diplomatic resolutions to end the conflict.
Putin revealed that Moscow has already conveyed its proposals for peace to the relevant powers, emphasizing the importance of dialogue in resolving the hostilities.
Commenting on Israel's position advocating for potential regime change in Iran, Putin noted that Iranian society appears to be rallying in support of the Islamic Republic's governing authorities.
