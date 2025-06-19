Putin Calls for Peace Talks Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a call for peace in the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, stating that all parties involved should pursue diplomatic resolutions to end the conflict.

Putin revealed that Moscow has already conveyed its proposals for peace to the relevant powers, emphasizing the importance of dialogue in resolving the hostilities.

Commenting on Israel's position advocating for potential regime change in Iran, Putin noted that Iranian society appears to be rallying in support of the Islamic Republic's governing authorities.

