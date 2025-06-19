Left Menu

Putin Dismisses NATO Threat Narrative as 'Nonsense'

Russian President Vladimir Putin refuted claims that Russia is planning to attack NATO, calling such notions propaganda by Western politicians to justify increased defense spending. He emphasized that Russia poses no threat to NATO and found their rearmament plans senseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 03:06 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 03:06 IST
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed as 'nonsense' the suggestion that Russia intends to attack the NATO military alliance. He accused Western politicians of using this narrative to mislead taxpayers into supporting increased defense budgets.

Putin stressed that Russia does not pose a threat to NATO and does not consider the Western alliance's rearmament plans a danger to his country. He described these plans as lacking sense and substance.

The remarks come amid ongoing tensions between Russia and Western countries, with Moscow asserting its peaceful intentions and critiquing what it views as aggressive NATO rhetoric.

