Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed as 'nonsense' the suggestion that Russia intends to attack the NATO military alliance. He accused Western politicians of using this narrative to mislead taxpayers into supporting increased defense budgets.

Putin stressed that Russia does not pose a threat to NATO and does not consider the Western alliance's rearmament plans a danger to his country. He described these plans as lacking sense and substance.

The remarks come amid ongoing tensions between Russia and Western countries, with Moscow asserting its peaceful intentions and critiquing what it views as aggressive NATO rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)