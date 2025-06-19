Left Menu

Supreme Court Backs Tennessee Gender-Affirmation Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a Tennessee ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors, marking a setback for transgender rights. In a 6-3 decision, conservative justices ruled the ban does not breach the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause. The ruling supports similar laws across multiple states.

Updated: 19-06-2025 03:39 IST
In a significant verdict, the U.S. Supreme Court has endorsed a Tennessee law that prohibits gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors. This conservative majority ruling could encourage other states to fortify similar measures aimed at transgender individuals.

The court's 6-3 decision, predominantly driven by its conservative justices, concluded that the ban does not infringe upon the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment, which guarantees equal protection under the law. Liberal justices dissented, criticizing the decision for abandoning transgender minors to political whims.

Chase Strangio, a lawyer representing the challengers, remarked that the ruling is a significant blow to transgender rights. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers, including President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi, have expressed support for the measure, underlining its potential to influence similar laws across 25 other states.

