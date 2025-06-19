Supreme Court Backs Tennessee Gender-Affirmation Ban

In a significant verdict, the U.S. Supreme Court has endorsed a Tennessee law that prohibits gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors. This conservative majority ruling could encourage other states to fortify similar measures aimed at transgender individuals.

The court's 6-3 decision, predominantly driven by its conservative justices, concluded that the ban does not infringe upon the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment, which guarantees equal protection under the law. Liberal justices dissented, criticizing the decision for abandoning transgender minors to political whims.

Chase Strangio, a lawyer representing the challengers, remarked that the ruling is a significant blow to transgender rights. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers, including President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi, have expressed support for the measure, underlining its potential to influence similar laws across 25 other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)